Killeen ISD hosts virtual special-needs fair

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. with a wide variety of courses available through zoom conference.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are on segments dealing with Killeen ISD.

Killeen ISD is hosting a virtual special needs fair Nov. 3 for all ages of students preparing to transition into the workforce.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. with a wide variety of courses available through zoom conference.

Courses include:

Adaptive PE

Mental health

Autism

ADHD

Elementary/Middle school transition\High school and beyond

Parent support

KISD online resources

For families preparing to assist a student to prepare for their future outside school, there will also be a parent panel scheduled with parents set to share their successes and struggles in the school system.

To find out more details about the virtual special needs fair, click here.