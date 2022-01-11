x
Killeen ISD hosts virtual special-needs fair

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are on segments dealing with Killeen ISD.

Killeen ISD is hosting a virtual special needs fair Nov. 3 for all ages of students preparing to transition into the workforce.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. with a wide variety of courses available through zoom conference.

 Courses include:

  • Adaptive PE
  • Mental health
  • Autism 
  • ADHD
  • Elementary/Middle school transition\High school and beyond
  • Parent support
  • KISD online resources 

For families preparing to assist a student to prepare for their future outside school, there will also be a parent panel scheduled with parents set to share their successes and struggles in the school system.

To find out more details about the virtual special needs fair, click here

