Killeen ISD hosts virtual special-needs fair

Killeen ISD is hosting a virtual special needs fair Nov. 3 for all ages of students preparing to transition into the workforce.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. with a wide variety of courses available through zoom conference.
Courses include:
- Adaptive PE
- Mental health
- Autism
- ADHD
- Elementary/Middle school transition\High school and beyond
- Parent support
- KISD online resources
For families preparing to assist a student to prepare for their future outside school, there will also be a parent panel scheduled with parents set to share their successes and struggles in the school system.
To find out more details about the virtual special needs fair, click here.
