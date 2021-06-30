Killeen hosts 'walkshops' to hear from residents about how to improve neighborhoods

On Wednesday, a tour was held in North Killeen, which is the oldest part of the city.

KILLEEN, Texas — Central Texans laced up their sneakers to participate in day three of the City of Killeen’s walkshop tour. The walkshops are part of a new comprehensive planning effort to improve a string of neighborhoods.



On Wednesday, a tour was held in North Killeen, which is the oldest part of the city. North Killeen doesn't have a grocery store, houses two vacant schools and a closed Fort Hood gate that used to bring heavy traffic to the neighborhood.

Tristian Sanders wishes more color could be added to the area.

"Colors are definitely something that brighten people’s moods. It makes people more positive. It makes them be more livable,” said Sanders. “It makes them want to go out and get jobs, to be able to do activities, be able to do what makes them feel happier. I feel like if we have more color it will help with other problems, we have going on here.”

Sanders is just one of the many who hit the pavement Wednesday to participate in a neighborhood walkshop tour. The tours help the city build development plans for the future of neighborhoods.

“Without input from the residents you are now depriving them of opportunities to share some of their thoughts about what they would like to have in their community,” said Tony Mcilwain, executive director of executive service for the City of Killeen. “I think that is the most critical part of this exercise. You have to get the feedback from the residents to get a clear understanding on what they need to feel safe and confident."

There were several walkshops in various neighborhoods. Sanders hopes more residents can speak up to voice ideas and concerns.

"They should always do their best to support whenever the city wants to make improvements to help make it better for everybody," said Sanders.

