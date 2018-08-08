A Killeen woman was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday afternoon accused of trying to sell nude photos of a 13-year-old girl on the internet. Rebecca Sue Miller, 46, was charged with sexual performance by a child under the age of 14.

According to an arrest affidavit the victim, who is now 16, told investigators that when she was 13 and in the seventh grade Miller took multiple naked pictures of her at the request of a man on the internet who promised to send Miller money for the photos.

During an interview with investigators Miller said she met a man online and had a normal conversation with him. Miller said when the man first asked for nude pictures of the child she refused. However, when he offered to pay for the photos she changed her mind, the affidavit said.

Miller said she sent the photos to the man but never received any money for them.

Miller's bond was set at 100-thousand dollars.

