KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen grandmother can breathe a sigh of relief after her 14-year-old granddaughter, who had been missing since December, returned was found Thursday.

Sherri Murphy said she thought her granddaughter, Sherri Barnes, was a sex trafficking victim. Killeen police reported Barnes as a missing person in November and then again in December.

She was found by members of the community and her family on Lake Rd. Thursday night. Barnes was taken to a treatment center.

Murphy said she’d spoken to her granddaughter since she’d been missing and there were signs that Barnes may have been in danger.

