'I wanted to change my life after losing my brother' | Killeen woman devastated after food truck was stolen

For Lequincia Baker, cooking comes from the heart. She is devastated after the recent theft of her food truck.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen resident and entrepreneur, Lequincia Baker is hoping the community can help her track down the food truck she says was stolen. For Baker, cooking comes from the heart and her food truck holds a special meaning in her heart.



"I cook burgers, loaded salads, something that is fast and ready to go," said Baker.



Tragedy pushed her to become an entrepreneur and open Weezie's Paid N Full food truck. She did it for her twin brother who was killed in Killeen. "I used to be a troubled child growing up,” said Baker. “I was always into stuff. I wanted to change my life after losing my brother. That is why I purchased that food truck."



But on Feb. 24, Baker said the truck was stolen. She has been worried and thinking about it.

"Whoever has it I would like it back, please. What if it was your mom? What if it was your sister? What if it was someone in your family trying to build themselves?"