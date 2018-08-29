BELTON, Texas — A Killeen woman charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of a 1-year-old was found guilty Wednesday.

The jury began deliberating just before noon and had a decision by around 4:30 p.m.

Courtney Casanas was running an unlicensed day care when Jaxson Reed, a child she was watching, was found tangled in a car seat and not breathing on May 12, 2017. Casanas told police she found the child with a car seat strap across his neck.

The incident left Reed in a vegetative state due to lack of oxygen, according to prosecutors. The child was taken to Baylor Scott and White Children's Hospital and placed on life support. Reed died on July 8.

While Casanas did not take the stand Wednesday, Jaxson Reed's mother, Miranda Partridge, did.

Casanas' attorney, Michael Magana, presented pictures of Reed in another car seat in a effort to discredit Partridge.

When Magana asked Partridge why she was using the car seat that Jaxson was too big for she said, "(A) forward facing (car seat), this one provided more safety in the vehicle where it was supposed to be used."

Prosecutors said Jaxson was only one pound over the weight limit.

In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Debbie Garrett said, "This mom had to see him (Jaxson) waste away, make a decision no mom should make (and) take him off life support.”

Magana argued that the medical examiner "determined the cause of death as an accident. Period.” He insisted that the car seat could have contributed to the child's death.

“You don't leave a child unattended in a car seat. You don't just hook them up and leave them somewhere,” Burns said.

“She's the caregiver,” Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns said. “She had one job. Watch the child so it doesn't die. And she failed in that job.”

The case will noe move to the sentencing phase, which could require additional witnesses to take the stand.

