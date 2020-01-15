KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen couple lost thousands of dollars after their business truck, and tools were stolen in December. Thieves found a checkbook in the vehicle and attempted to cash a fraudulent check at the couple’s bank.

Jennifer Bannister, a local woman who owns a farm with her husband Charles, said law enforcement in Travis county found the truck around three weeks later, but Killeen Police Department’s investigation hadn’t started yet.

Bannister told 6 News Wednesday that, according to Killeen PD, a computer system assigned their case to a detective on Dec. 20 but the detective had already left for a three-week holiday vacation.

Bannister said she called the department constantly for updates over the last three weeks but was sent to the detective's voicemail every time. She finally found out the detective wasn’t even working until Jan. 7.

RELATED: Don’t let it happen to you | Killeen couple says they lost thousands after truck, tools stolen

The couple’s bank had multiple photos of the alleged thief for both the family and KPD, but those photos were not released until Jan. 8. Bannister said the assigned detective is doing a great job in the case but has been stuck playing catch up because of the way the department systems work.

“They took the initial report and that was it until she got back from vacation... Regardless of what evidence was available at that time. Regardless of what evidence was available since,” Bannister said.

Popular on KCENTV.com: