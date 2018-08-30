KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen woman who was found guilty for criminally negligent homicide in the death of a 1-year-old was sentenced to two and a half years in state prison without probation Aug. 30.

Courtney Casanas was running an unlicensed day care when Jaxson Reed, a child she was watching, was found tangled in a car seat and not breathing on May 12, 2017. Casanas told police she found the child with a car seat strap across his neck.

The incident left Reed in a vegetative state due to lack of oxygen, according to prosecutors. The child was taken to Baylor Scott and White Children's Hospital and placed on life support. Reed died on July 8.

The Jury heard from Casanas' sisters, aunt, family friends, stepfather and 13-year-old daughter during the sentencing hearing Thursday.

It was also the first time Casanas took the stand herself.

Casanas broke down in tears several times as the Defense questioned her.

“Everyone looks at me like a monster, it was just a big accident,” Casanas said. “I'm hurting for Miranda and I miss Jaxson very much and I think of him all the time.”

