KILLEEN, Texas — Many have heard of a porch pirate, but what about a porch pee-er? Monique Carson got an alert from her security system Wednesday, that something was at her door.

"I watched it a couple (of) times and I'm like somebody came to my door to pee," Carson said.

In the video, the man walked right up to the front door and urinated on the welcome mat and mop.

"They passed the bushes and the grass," Carson said.

No one was home at the time. Carson is not sure why he picked her house.

"It could have been intended for my home or could just be random. I have no way of knowing," Carson said. "I don't recognize the man in the video, but you never know."

While Carson understood when nature calls she asks for the man to respect her home.

"Use the bush please, be a little more respectful of people's property," Carson said.

Carson contacted KPD and filed a report.

Popular on KCENTV.com: