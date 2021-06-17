6 Fix: Killeen woman's truck gets fixed one day after 6 News reports her story

Etta Sharp said she had waited more than a month for her truck's brakes to get fixed at an auto shop. She says the owner addressed it right after 6 News ran a story.

KILLEEN, Texas — Etta Sharp, 65, took her 1998 Chevrolet Cheyenne to Mayo Autoworks 2 in Killeen at the beginning of May because the brakes weren't working correctly. She said it was supposed to be ready a few days later on May 7. As of June 14, it still hadn't been repaired. Sharp said she had called and visited multiple times.

When 6 News aired a story about the issue on Monday, however, Sharp said she got a call from the owner, Mr. Mayo, the next day.

"The next day, Mr. Mayo called me personally and said he had been out of town for two weeks," Sharp said. "He said he had taken over and taken it to Mayo (location) number one... Another fellow called to let me know it was ready to pick up."

Sharp said the owner not only got the vehicle repaired, but waived the repair cost entirely, saving her more than $2,000. It was such a surprise, she said she had trouble believing it over the phone. When she got to the location a tech gave her an invoice marked N/C for no charge and released the vehicle to her.

"I went to come pick it up and he said, 'that's right, there's not charge,'" Sharp told 6 News. "I thought it was about the nicest thing."

6 News attempted to contact the business owner on Monday and Thursday, but did not get a call back. On Monday, a shop foreman at the Mayo Autoworks 2 location told 6 news in person the location had been working with as few as two mechanics because they couldn't find anyone to hire. That said, another employee at the Mayo Autoworks 1 location told 6 News their location is well staffed.

Regardless, Sharp said the truck had been repaired and both she and her husband were very satisfied with the result. She thanked 6 News for making sure it got the right person's attention.