Killeen wrapping up $5.8 million road repair project fixing damage caused during winter storm

More than a dozen streets in the city had damage caused by February's winter storm repaired. The final street is set to be fully repaired by Sept. 10.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen said work crews are working on the final road repairs in a $5.8 million street improvement project, following damaged roads resulting from February's winter storm.

The repairs to 13 roads began on June 1 and involved milling, overlay and stripping, the city said. Inclement weather pushed back timelines slightly past the 90-day goal, although the first, three road improvements were completed before the end of June, according to a release.

Crews are completing milling and overlay on 10th Street from Rancier Street to Hallmark Avenue, and plan to be finished Sept. 10, per the release.

Funding from the Department of Public Works came from the street maintenance fund and a supplemental allocation made by the Killeen City Council for emergency street repairs. The initial project included 13 roads, but later was amended to include Little Nolan Road from WS Young Drive to Stan Schlueter Loop. That road work will begin once the 10th Street project is complete this week, the city said.

The work being done included milling down at least two inches to remove the damaged layers of the street, followed by asphalt overlay to replace the driving surface. Lone Star Paving is completing the work. Stripping has not begun, but the transportation division said the project is due to be completed by the end of September, according to the city.

Here is a list of the roads included in the repairs and when they were completed: