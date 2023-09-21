City of Killeen's Farmers Market returns on Friday with a twist

For the first time, the city will host a 'Night Market' with tons of local artisans, chefs, brewers and more.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is returning its Farmers Market to Historic Downtown each Friday between Sept. 22 through Nov. 3.

For the first time ever, the city is operating it as a 'Night Market' as it will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

According to the city, each week there will be something different happening, from saying goodbye to the dog days of summer with puppoccino's to pumpkin carving contests in October.

Downtown Revitalization Director Kate Kizito states, "Our Recreation Services Department has really worked to reimagine this event series as something more than just vendors. This market is different - not only will it be a great place to support local small businesses, but it will be a place to gather with friends and family downtown every week and enjoy great food and live local music."

The City of Killeen is asking everyone to come out and show support to all of the makers, artists and growers featured at the Farmers Market as they want to continue to grow the community and locally-owned businesses.

To learn more information about this market, visit here.