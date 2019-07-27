KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen's Friends in Crisis homeless shelter reopened Friday thanks to more than $100,000 in community donations.

Staff opened the doors to a line of displaced people around 3 p.m. Once inside, they were given a hot meal and, most importantly, bed assignments where they could sleep that same night.

Lack of funding caused the shelter to close its doors in May, and the community stepped in to help. A tent city formed in front of the shelter after donations of tents, food, clothing and supplies started rolling in to help those who were displaced.

Vietnam veteran William Minor said the shelter was the only home he knew for a long time. When it closed, he became part of the tent city community.

Minor said he's happy to have a roof over his head again.

"I was angry for a while because that ground was hard," Minor said. "I'm glad to be back with my old friends again. Seeing them smiling, that's what I like to see."

Minor said he always had faith that things would work out.

"Prayer and the almighty that's what kept me strong. I survived and everyone else can too," Minor said.

The tent city residents spent months in their makeshift community until the shelter announced it had the funds to open again. Staff members said they're excited to get back to work.

"The staff is thrilled to be back open, we're all very energized and ready to jump back in and do our work," Suzanne Armour, director of programs, said.

The residents were given a few days to clear out of the tent city while the shelter cleaned up the area. Anyone who wasn't out by the deadline risked being arrested.

The shelter is able to serve around 78 people per night.

Shelter staff said they will be discussing how to avoid funding crises in the future. For now, they said they are hopeful for future community donations on top of the grants they receive.

"The streets aren't always safe and this gives them a safe place to go," director of operations William Hall said. 'We hope the community keeps helping us and supporting us to keep it running."

