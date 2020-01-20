KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen’s Martin Luther King Jr. march is returning to its traditional location at the city hall Monday. While the march had to be moved to Lions Club Park last year due to a change in city support, organizers say they are glad to be back and home to see hundreds of people turn out.

"We are very excited about the Killeen branch NAACP being able to come back to city hall," NAACP President TaNeika Moultrie said. "This has been a tradition over 25 plus years."

Moultrie said the entire community is invited to come out and there are a couple of things people who participate should know.

The march lineup is at 8:30 a.m. and starts at 9 a.m. Participants will walk about a mile and a half through Killeen's downtown area, before returning to city hall. It should last less than an hour. Moultrie said water and snacks will be provided to the community partners.

After the march, there will be a Martin Luther King Jr. community program at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church at 4201 Zephyr Road. Moultrie said guest speaker Dr. George R. Harrison from Waco would be attending. Local youth organizations will be reading poetry and performing a dance routine.

The march will follow a common parade route set by the city of Killeen. Participants will march east on Avenue D to North 8th Street, take a left on East Sprott street, then march down North Gray Street to East Avenue C and return to city hall.

Moultrie wants to see the whole community out and said Martin Luther King's message is as important today as ever.

"If we continue to live out his legacy, to love our brothers and sisters and, again, stand up for injustice and inequality, we will be a better community," Moultrie said.

