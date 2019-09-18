KILLEEN, Texas — The Robert Gray Army Airfield could be seeing some improvements soon thanks to a $3.3 million federal grant, according to the office of Senator John Cornyn.

"These funds will be used to address much-needed maintenance and safety improvements," Cornyn said. "I commend both the Trump administration and leaders in Killeen who worked to secure this funding."

The grant, worth $3,375,000, was funded through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program.

