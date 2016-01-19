Warrant forgiveness in Killeen clears over $58,000 worth of fines

During the month of December, citizens with outstanding warrants were able to pay fines without arrest.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Municipal Court announces that 61 citizens took advantage of the warrant forgiveness program and cleared $58,418 worth of outstanding fines.

From Dec. 1 to 31,citizens with outstanding warrants were given the opportunity to go to the courthouse and pay the fees without being arrested.

Some people were also eligible for other forms of payment such as community service or fine reductions.

It was important for people to take advantage of the program as the new year brings in warrant roundup, where police will target and arrest those with outstanding warrants.

Municipal Court Judge Kris Krishna says, "I consider the program a big success, we are now preparing for the warrant roundup to apprehend those people who still have outstanding warrants"

