LIVE: Jury selection for Kim Potter trial enters second day

On Tuesday, two men and two women were seated. Ten more jurors are needed before opening statements begin on Dec. 8.

Seven potential jurors dismissed Tuesday, the state and defense each used one peremptory strike

Defense attorney Paul Engh said Kim Potter is expected to testify in her own defense

9 a.m.

The first potential juror interviewed on Wednesday morning, juror 17, was quickly passed through by the defense after a few generic questions about their ability to be impartial and fair. The juror is a woman who recently graduated from school and is working full time. During questioning by the state, juror 17 said she believes police officers will always be needed because “bad things happen.” The state also passed through juror 17, making her the fifth juror to be seated for the trial.

Tuesday

On Tuesday the prosecution and defense in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter agreed on four people to the sit on the jury.

Potter faces both first and second-degree manslaughter charges in the April 2021 shooting death of Daunte Wright. She was initially charged only with second-degree manslaughter, which requires a finding that she acted with “culpable negligence” in Wright’s death.

Two of the selected juror are white men, one is a white woman and one is an Asian woman.

In the courtroom Tuesday, the first day of jury selection, Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu opened by reading the charges against Potter, and introducing the prosecution and defense teams.

"Our sole purpose and obligation is to ensure jurors who decide this case are neutral, open minded and fair," Chu told the panel of potential jurors while giving them preliminary instructions.

The first juror was selected was a man who works as an editor in neurology dealing with medical evidence.

The second juror seated Tuesday told the courtroom she's a retired teacher. The juror reiterated that she would be able to be an impartial juror and take the evidence presented by both sides into consideration, but she noted she’s concerned about seeing graphic images and videos during the trial.

A third juror is a 29-year-old man who works as an operations manager for a retail company. He expressed that he is slightly distrustful of police officers, but said he would still contact them if he needed help.

The forth and final juror to be seated on Tuesday is a woman who works in Minneapolis and told state attorney Matthew Frank that she could hear bullets from inside her home during last year’s unrest in Minneapolis, but didn’t associate any specific group with the violence. She also said she believes police are there to keep order.

The state and defense each used one peremptory strike on the first day of jury selection, leaving the prosecution with two and the defense team with four.

The second day of jury selection will continue Wednesday at 9 a.m. Ten more jurors need to be seated before opening statements can commence.