4 more jurors seated Wednesday for trial of Kim Potter

11:50 a.m.

Potential juror 23 was excused without questions from the defense or prosecution because of a language barrier.

11:20 a.m.

Juror number 22 is a white man who has worked as a registered nurse for more than 25 years. The juror told Judge Regina Chu that his wife used to work for the public defender's office in Hennepin County decades ago, but said that wouldn't affect his ability to be fair for both sides. Juror 22 saw video of Daunte Wright’s shooting when it was initially released, but hasn’t watched it recently. The juror explained that police in his community make him feel safe, and said he believes police departments are necessary. During questioning from state attorney Matthew Frank, the juror said he owns a gun for duck hunting and considers himself to be a responsible gun owner. Both the defense and state passed the juror, making him the eighth panelist selected.

Juror 22 on trusting police: “I do trust them I guess until proven otherwise. I expect them to protect me and so I don’t really have a reason not to trust them.” — Lauren Leamanczyk (@LaurenKARE11) December 1, 2021

11 a.m.

After taking a short break, jury selection resumed with juror number 21, a white man. A married father of young children, the juror told the courtroom he had served on a jury for a criminal case about protesters trespassing about 10 years ago. Juror 21 told defense attorney Earl Gray that he had seen the video of Daunte Wright’s death multiple times but stopped reading about the case after being summoned for jury duty. The defense passed through juror 21 after discussing what he describes as “neutral” feelings toward Blue Lives Matter. The state also approved juror 21 to serve in the trial after asking several brief questions. The total number of jurors seated is now seven.

10:20 a.m.

The third potential juror questioned Wednesday, juror number 20, was a white man and father of three small children who called Potter’s actions on the day of Daunte Wright’s death a “very stupid mistake” based on his own “uninformed opinion.” Defense attorney Earl Gray asked the juror several questions about his opinions on police and brought up the juror’s questionnaire response where he wrote he believed minorities are sometimes treated differently by the justice system. Juror 20 said despite the fact that the case involves a Black man and white woman, he could be a fair panelist. The defense used its second peremptory strike on juror 20, excluding him from the jury.

Juror 20 wrote that they believe minorities are sometimes treated unfairly by the justice system.

Gray: "The deceased is black and my client is white and if that would affect your decision in any way now is the time to say it.”

J20: “I believe I could fairly judge the case." — Lauren Leamanczyk (@LaurenKARE11) December 1, 2021

9:15 a.m.

Juror 19 is a teacher and mother of two who said she saw video of Daunte Wright’s shooting about four to five times on the news, but told the court she didn’t watch the video online or search for details about the case. She described the video as chaotic and said she saw damage from the unrest in the area where she lived. Juror 19, a Black woman, said she owns a Taser and carries it for protection, but has never used it. During questioning by the state, the juror also said she has a permit to carry a gun. Both the defense and state passed through juror 19, making her the sixth person seated for Kim Potter’s trial.

9 a.m.

The first potential juror interviewed on Wednesday morning, juror 17, was quickly passed through by the defense after a few generic questions about their ability to be impartial and fair. The juror is a white woman who recently graduated from school and is working full time. During questioning by the state, juror 17 said she believes police officers will always be needed because “bad things happen.” The state also passed through juror 17, making her the fifth juror to be seated for the trial.

She seems sure she can focus only on the evidence. Doesn’t appear to have strong feelings in the issues. — Lauren Leamanczyk (@LaurenKARE11) December 1, 2021

Tuesday

On Tuesday the prosecution and defense in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter agreed on four people to the sit on the jury.

Potter faces both first and second-degree manslaughter charges in the April 2021 shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Two of the selected jurors were white men, one was a white woman and one was an Asian woman.

The first juror was selected was a man who works as an editor in neurology dealing with medical evidence.

The second juror seated Tuesday told the courtroom she's a retired teacher. The juror reiterated that she would be able to be an impartial juror and take the evidence presented by both sides into consideration, but she noted she’s concerned about seeing graphic images and videos during the trial.

A third juror was a 29-year-old man who works as an operations manager for a retail company. He expressed that he's slightly distrustful of police officers, but said he would still contact them if he needed help.

The forth and final juror seated on Tuesday was a woman who works in Minneapolis and said she could hear bullets from inside her home during last year’s unrest in Minneapolis, but didn’t associate any specific group with the violence. She also said she believes police are there to keep order.

The state and defense each used one peremptory strike on the first day of jury selection, leaving the prosecution with two and the defense team with four.