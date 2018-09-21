East Ward Elementary school in Killeen will close at the end of the school year while a new school is constructed, according to the Killeen Independent School District.

KISD Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott said the new school won't open until the 2021-2022 school year.

Abbott said the new school will be constructed on the current site of East Ward and also serve students living in the West Ward school zone. East Ward Elementary is 60-years-old, said Abbott.

Until then, Abbott said the East Ward students will attend elementary school #35. The school doesn't have a name yet because it won't open until Fall 2019.

Elementary School #35 is located in the White Rock subdivision, between Blue Nile Dr. and Obsidian Dr., Morganite Lane and Pyrite Dr., said Abbott. That's about 15 minutes away from East Ward.

KISD posted a video to its Facebook page that shows what the new East Ward school could look like.

KISD will hold two public hearings about the closure of East Ward Elementary on October 2 at 5:30 p.m. and October 4 at 6 p.m. Abbott said both hearings will be held in the East Ward cafeteria.

Abbott said this project is funded from the bond program approved by Killeen ISD voters in May.

