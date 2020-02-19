KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen police officer is on administrative leave after firing his gun during a traffic stop.

On February 18th, 2020, around 10:15 p.m., a patrol officer pulled over a driver in the area of Veteran's Memorial and Conder Street. A preliminary investigation revealed that the officer saw two people inside the vehicle and suspected drugs.

According to KPD, the driver did not listen to repeated commands to show his hands. The officer requested immediate help. As the situation progressed, the driver appeared to try to exit the vehicle and opened the door into the officer, who pushed the door closed. As the situation continued to develop, the officer discharged his weapon.

The driver was taken to Baylor Scott & white in Temple with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was taken into custody for an unrelated warrant.

The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Internal Affairs Unit responded to the scene. They requested help from the Department of Public Safety. KPD's Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an administrative review of the officer. The Texas Rangers will lead the primary investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

As per protocol, the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

