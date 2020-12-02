KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police will be cracking down on dangerous drivers who are putting students at risk. The department has recently gotten several complaints of people driving by stopped school buses.



Ofelia Miramontez, a spokesperson for KPD said this is a serious concern for the safety of the children in the community and that’s why they’re stepping up to keep them safe.

Beginning Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. officers will ride along on some KISD buses in an attempt to catch anyone who breaks the law. Then they will notify other officers of violators.

If you break the law, you could face a fine up to $1,250.

In Texas, when a school bus extends their stop sign or when it turns on its flashing red lights, drivers are required to stop. This goes for drivers in both directions on all lanes. It applies to two-way streets or a highway with a center turn lane.

You should not pass the bus until the red lights stop flashing, the school bus begins to move, or if the driver signals you to do so.

However, there are different rules if there’s a median. In that case, only the side of the road where the bus is must stop. Drivers on the other side of the road can keep moving.

Unlike other traffic tickets, you can’t take defensive driving classes to get the ticket taken away.

