9th annual Kwanzaa celebration in Killeen

Unity, Self-determination, Collective Work and Responsibility, Cooperative Economics, Purpose, Creativity and Faith are the seven principles of Kwanzaa. “Today we are going to be celebrating Nia which means purpose in Swahili. The Kwanzaa celebration begins on the 26th of December and goes to the first of January," said Ron Jupiter.

Killeen Independent School District student Xylia Golden said there is one special person who has helped her understand the holiday.



"my grandma. she shows me new things all the time. and she lets me know it is important to know your culture and where you come from," said Golden.



Kwanzaa was created in the 1960s. The primary symbols are these seven candles. Red represents the struggle. Green represents the land and hope for the future. One of the candles is black, which represents people of African descent.



"So, Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday. It is a cultural holiday where we celebrate and remember where we came from and where we are going," said Jupiter.