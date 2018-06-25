La Vega ISD was accepting clothing donations to help the seven families who lost their homes in the Bordeaux Apartment fire in Bellmead Saturday.

Eight units were destroyed leaving all seven families with no place to stay. Fortunately, no one was injured.

A community effort to help the families started Sunday. Organizers said the families need clothing the most. They need clothes for children as young as toddlers to teenagers. They were also collecting for adults.

Girls

Small and medium shirts

Size 5 shoes

Medium pants

Size 0-1 jeans

Junior pants sizes 3, 5 and 7

Girls pants sizes 12, 14 and 16

Toddler sizes 3 and 4

Boys

Large, extra-large and double extra-large shirts

Shoes size 10.5 to 11

Tops size 8

Bottoms size 36x32, 42x32 and 32x34

Pants size 14 and 16

Adults

Small, medium, large, extra-large and triple extra-large shirts

Women's shoes sizes 9 ½ or 10

Men's shoes 6, 7 and 12

Donations can be delivered to La Vega High School from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday June 28. Donations can be made at the school on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Six of the seven families have children who attend La Vega ISD schools.

