La Vega ISD, Waco-McLennan County Public health district to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BELLMEAD, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is teaming up with La Vega ISD to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the rest of the summer and into the fall.
The clinics will be held at La Vega High School, 555 N. Loop 340, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The clinics will be open to all students, families and the surrounding Bellmead community.
Here are the dates for the clinics:
- Aug. 16, 23, 30
- Sept. 7, 13, 20, 27
Beginning Oct. 5, the clinics will coincide with family events at La Vega High School on Tuesdays:
- Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26
- Nov. 2, 9, 16
- Dec. 7 and 14
For more information on the clinics, contact Dr. Peggy Johnson at 254-299-6700.