La Vega ISD to provide free meals for all students

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note: The story above is from May 2021

La Vega ISD announced Monday that all students in the district will receive free meals for the 2021-2022 school year.

"This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals at no charge," said David Thiel, the Director of Child Nutrition for La Vega ISD.

The district also announced the previously used free and reduced applications will not be required for the upcoming year.