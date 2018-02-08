LA VEGA — Some parents of La Vega ISD students said they have mixed emotions about a new policy mandating students wear clear backpacks.

La Vega ISD wrote in an email to parents that the rule, effective for the 2018-19 school year, is a response to safety concerns. This comes after multiple school shootings across the country the past few years.

Shelly Randolph, who has a son attending La Vega High School, said while she understands the school's reasoning she has concerns for student privacy.

“The girls especially,” said Randolph. “They have their moments where they need to carry extra stuff. On top of that the kids don’t get to use lockers, so everything has to go in their book bags.”

Another parent told Channel Six she's completely okay with the school taking extra precautions.

Some parents said they've already purchased their kids' backpacks and wish they would have had more notice.

Administrators at La Vega ISD said assistance will be available for clear backpacks if needed.

Channel Six reached out to La Vega ISD's superintendent multiple times to talk about the decision and was told she was out of the office.

