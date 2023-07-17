x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'NOT a murder suspect': Lacy Lakeview clears up rumors of wanted suspect in active search

The department said the person involved in the active search with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office is no present danger to the public.

More Videos

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is addressing rumors about an active search for a wanted individual who fled the McLennan County Sheriff's Office on a motorcycle on Monday.

Police said they are joining the sheriff's office searching for someone who fled on a motorcycle. 

They added that the department is getting flooded with calls from concerned citizens who heard the search is for a murder suspect, but police said that's not the case.

"This person being searched for is NOT a murder suspect and is no present danger to the public," the police department said on social media in hopes to debunk any rumors.

"Please be patient with us and do not overload our dispatchers with curious calls," Lacy Lakeview PD added.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.

NEWS ALERT We’d like to clear up some confusion, there is a large Police presence to include Lacy Lakeview Police...

Posted by Lacy Lakeview Police Department on Monday, July 17, 2023

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out