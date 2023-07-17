'NOT a murder suspect': Lacy Lakeview clears up rumors of wanted suspect in active search

The department said the person involved in the active search with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office is no present danger to the public.

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is addressing rumors about an active search for a wanted individual who fled the McLennan County Sheriff's Office on a motorcycle on Monday.

Police said they are joining the sheriff's office searching for someone who fled on a motorcycle.

They added that the department is getting flooded with calls from concerned citizens who heard the search is for a murder suspect, but police said that's not the case.

"This person being searched for is NOT a murder suspect and is no present danger to the public," the police department said on social media in hopes to debunk any rumors.

"Please be patient with us and do not overload our dispatchers with curious calls," Lacy Lakeview PD added.

