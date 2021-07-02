Lacy Lakeview police officer shoots hatchet-wielding person, officials say

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning in Lacy Lakeview, according to Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt.
The shooing happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 100 block of Faye Street, Truehitt confirmed. He said the man who was shot was wielding a hatchet.
Upon being shot, the man was taken to the hospital. Officials said the condition of the person is not being released at this time.
