Lacy Lakeview police officer shoots hatchet-wielding person, officials say

Officials say the shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. this morning. The Texas Rangers are now investigating.

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning in Lacy Lakeview, according to Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt.

The shooing happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 100 block of Faye Street, Truehitt confirmed. He said the man who was shot was wielding a hatchet.

Upon being shot, the man was taken to the hospital. Officials said the condition of the person is not being released at this time.