WACO, Texas — Local entrepreneurial leader Start Up Waco held a grand opening Friday to reveal its new space to create and elevate small businesses.

The facility is called Hustle Co-Working, and it's the latest effort by the organization to help foster a culture of innovation in the area.

Dozens of people attended the event, including NFL Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson.

Tomlinson is a board member of Start Up Waco. He said his involvement is all about giving back to his hometown.

"So many times, people have great ideas and really want to start this business, but they just don't know how, they don't know where to go to even get started," Tomlinson said. "It gives people hope that the opportunity does exist for them to start their own business"

The organization said the space will focus on quality amenities, programming and resources to foster growth for startup businesses. The facility includes dozens of spots for new ventures, such as conference rooms, offices, copy machines, a coffee bar and much more.

This new building complements other services Start Up Waco offers: Coaching about business operations, financing and the loan application process.

The organization said its ultimate goal is to help Central Texas entrepreneurs succeed.

"It's a pleasure to see so many different people, so many different walks of life here together with the same dream of seeing Waco thrive in entrepreneurial areas," board member Fernando Arroyo said.