TEMPLE, Texas — Crews are searching for a man who is a possible drowning victim at Temple Lake Park in Lake Belton, according to Temple PIO Santos Soto.

Crews responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening after a report that a man has been underwater for about an hour, Soto said.