City of Lake Jackson takes responsibility for brain-eating amoeba that killed 6-year-old

Assistant City Manager Modesto Mundo says the bacteria was able to thrive, because of low chlorine levels in the town's water supply.

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — The city of Lake Jackson is taking full responsibility for the brain-eating amoeba that killed a 6-year-old boy and led to a “do not use water” order.

Josiah McIntyre died in early September, but recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found traces of the amoeba in the boy's home, a nearby fire hydrant, and the city's splash pad.

It also discovered the splash pad storage tank is where the amoeba was growing.

“The city now accepts these results and the responsibility they bring with them,” Mundo said.