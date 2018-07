A Lampasas County judge declared a state of disaster for Lampasas County Monday due to the potential threat of wildfires.

Use of fireworks will be prohibited due to the possibility of them starting a fire.

The ban will remain in effect from 5 p.m. July 2 until 5 p.m. July 9.

Any person who knowingly or intentionally violates the Order is committing a Class C Misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of up to $500.

