"It's kind of surreal" | Lampasas ISD welcomes students back to campus

"There was a lot of nervousness going in to all of this with our staff because our staff was nervous not only for the stand point of the kids but also for themselves, so I'm hopeful that over the next coming weeks that as we go through this people will relax more and then we'll get back to educating," Rascoe said.



Jonna Langford, a fine arts teacher, is one of several teachers who was worried about going back.



"I was feeling anxious, you know it was a little bit different, a different start to the school year, but as soon as I walked in the door and the kids started coming in and they were happy and I could tell that even though I had my mask on they recognized me and it all went away," Langford said.



She noticed that many students were excited to be back in the classroom and with their friends, and those who were worried began to feel better throughout the day.



"As a teacher and a mom myself, just know that we as teachers have the kids best interest at heart and we're gonna do our best to make sure that everything gets done that needs to be done for them," Langford said.



Lampasas ISD is currently looking for more substitute teachers, bus drivers, and custodians for this school year.



For more information on Lampasas ISD's Covid-19 response and job openings, visit their website: https://www.lisdtx.org/Page/9