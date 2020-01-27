LAMPASAS, Texas —

A Lampasas Middle School student was arrested Monday by the Lampasas Police Department after the student reportedly threatened violence at school, according to a Facebook post on the Lampasas Independent School District page.

The post said that although the arrest will be handled by the police, the district will follow policies and procedures and, “Take appropriate action in handling this issue.”

According to Lampasas ISD, the middle school administration and the school resource officer took immediate action to start an investigation.

“We want to assure you that we take all security-related incidents very seriously, and we will always exercise caution regarding matters of safety,” Chane Rascoe, Superintendent of Lampasas ISD said in the post. “Providing our students with a safe environment is our highest priority in Lampasas ISD.”

Lampasas ISD asked that parents have discussions with students to use good judgment in situations like this.

“We have seen examples of students using good judgment in reporting these incidents to trusted adults,” Rascoe said. “Administrators and teachers at all campuses have been meeting with students to explain the consequences that can occur if they make a threat against the school.”

The post said that although this message is being taught at school, it is important to be reinforced at home.

“Students need to know that it is never acceptable to even joke about threatening a school and that these matters are serious and will be pursued as such,” Rascoe said. “At the same time, please let your child(ren) know that if they see or hear of any type of threatening language suggesting violence against the school or other students, to report it immediately.”

The post said that everyone needs to work together to make sure that students are safe in school, which is always the first priority.

