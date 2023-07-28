Lampasas asks community to conserve water as repairs in Kempner take place

An assortment of water troubles are plaguing Central Texas as temperatures continue to swelter, and repairs are underway.

LAMPASAS, Texas — The City of Lampasas is asking residents to conserve as much water as they can due to the city's water supply being shut off during repairs in Kempner on Friday, July 28.

According to the city, the Kempner Water Supply Corporation isolated the damaged water line in Kempner, and in order to repair it the Lampasas water supply had to be shut off.

As crews work throughout the day to fix this dynamic leak, it could take some time before the water supply is turned back on in Lampasas. According to the city, the water supply should last around 24 hours.

At the time that this article was written, the City of Kempner provided the following update:

"The water loss is proving to be more widespread than anticipated. We will have to turn off the entire system that supplies every single meter in our system in order to get this concrete line repaired quickly. Please bear with us as we facilitate these repairs, we are doing our best. We apologize for any inconvenience. Turn off your water heaters at the breaker."

The City of Lampasas asks that residents continue to observe and abide by the Stage 5 Water Conservation Restrictions.

Residents and businesses are asked to limit all unnecessary use of water including no outdoor watering,

