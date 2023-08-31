Lampasas PD: One injured in shooting, victim's husband believed to be barricaded in home

According to Lampasas PD, this is an ongoing situation with numerous road closures involved.

LAMPASAS, Texas — The Lampasas Police Department announced that it is dealing with a barricade situation on Cameron Drive on Thursday, Aug. 31.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at about 10:41 a.m. One victim was taken to a hospital by Hamilton EMS, the department says.

Lampasas PD says it, alongside the Sheriff's Office and Texas DPS, is attempting to make contact with the victim's husband, who they believe has barricaded himself inside the home.

Police say this is an ongoing situation, but they have no reason to believe anyone else is in danger.

Currently, police say West 1st Street from Porter to Steele Street has been closed. Additionally, Steele Street from West 1st Street to Matthews is closed and finally, Cameron Drive and Bigham Street are closed.

There is currently no other information available.

6 News will provide updates when more information becomes available