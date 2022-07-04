Large bush fire reported on Quail Haven Road, Culpepper Lane in China Spring

The fire was reported on the 14700 Block of Wortham Bend Rd. around 2 p.m., according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

CHINA SPRING, Texas — Residents have been evacuated after a large bush fire started on Quail Haven Road and Culpepper Lane, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire was reported on the 14700 Block of Wortham Bend Road around 2 p.m., according to the forest service. The Waco Fire Department, China Spring and Valley Mills units also assisted in the fire, according to reports.

MUTUAL AID BRUSH FIRE - 14700 Block of Wortham Bend Rd. @WacoTXFire units responding with multiple McLennan & Bosque Co. agencies and Texas A&M Forest Service to a large brush fire. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) April 7, 2022

Those who lived near the 100 to 400th block were evacuated, according to reports. The fire is about 1/8 mile from the back of the nearest homes in the area.

Drivers are warned to slow down on Wortham Bend and prepare alternate routes when driving in the area, according to the fire service.