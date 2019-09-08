HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A false report of an active shooter sent a crowd of people running in fear from a Harker Heights Walmart Thursday, according to Harker Heights police.

Police said an officer arrived at the Walmart on Heights Dr. around 6:30 p.m. on a theft in progress call after a suspect ran past asset protection and across I-14.

When the officer arrived, he saw a "large crowd" of people running from the store after a reported call of an active shooter, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

More officers arrived on scene and cleared the store while they searched for the supposed shooter.

Officers determined the shooter report was a false alarm, HHPD said.

Walmart later returned to normal activity.

The incident comes just days after a shooting at an El Paso Walmart left 22 people dead. Another in Dayton, Ohio, the next day killed 10.

