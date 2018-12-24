WACO, Texas — The Salvation Army's largest fundraiser of the year is coming to an end. Christmas Eve is the last day to donate to their Red Kettle campaign.

From late November to December 24, Salvation Army volunteers stand outside different locations nationwide ringing bells and asking for donations with a red kettle.

This campaign began in 1891 and it brings in 33% of their total donations every year.

The bell-ringer program has raised up to $144 million during the holiday season. The money raised helps feed, clothe and provide shelter for families in need nationwide.

According to the Salvation Army, $2.37 provides a meal, $25 provides a Christmas gift for a child, $30 can provide a night at one of their shelters, and $50 can feed a family of three for a week.

The Salvation Army will continue to collect donations during December 24 and the Salvation Army in Waco is in need of cookie donations.

They want baked or store-bought Christmas cookies for their Christmas Day Luncheon at their community kitchen.

For more information, you can visit salvationarmytexas.org.

