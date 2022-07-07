No injuries reported after late afternoon Temple Chili's fire

Temple Fire was able to attack and contain the fire damage to the north wall and roof area of the restaurant, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters arrived Thursday evening to a reported fire at the Chili’s Restaurant, located at 3810 S. General Bruce Dr., according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the north side of the restaurant.

Temple Fire was able to attack and contain the fire damage to the north wall and roof area of the building, according to Temple Fire and Rescue. Smoke and water damage was also found in the bar and kitchen area of the building.

All customers and staff were quickly evacuated from the restaurant, according to authorities. No injuries were reported.

Temple Police assisted with traffic and Temple EMS assisted with monitoring citizens and firefighters on the scene. Bell County Health District was contacted to inspect the restaurant prior to reopening, according to authorities.