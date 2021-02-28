Late night fire destroys RV in Temple, officials say

The person living in the RV was not inside at the time of the fire, according to Temple Fire & Rescue.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire Saturday night that destroyed an RV, but left no one injured, officials said.

The department responded to the fire shortly before 10:30 p.m. at 13134 FM 2305 in the area of Cumberland Drive, officials said. The first crews on scene reportedly found heavy smoke and flames coming from an RV someone was living in.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, calling it under control at 10:52 p.m., but said the travel home was a total loss. The sole occupant of the home was not inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, the department said in a release.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with six fire fighting apparatus and 15 personnel. Also dispatched through Automatic Aid was aerial apparatus, Belton Ladder 2. Temple police and Temple EMS were also on scene.