Late night Temple shooting, no injuries reported

Upon arrival, one vehicle was found with multiple shell casings at the crime scene, according to police.

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are previous segments on past Temple shootings in the area.

A shooting took place late Saturday in the 800 block of East Downs Avenue, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police have reported no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.