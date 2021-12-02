Live Updates | Winter weather holds steady throughout Central Texas

Freezing temps have stuck around in the area and schools have delayed or canceled classes for a second day.

Friday Closings/Delays

Baylor University will be closed, remote instruction will continue.

Temple ISD is closed.

Vanguard College Preparatory School will be delayed. New start time is 10 am.

Chilton ISD will operate on a two-hour delay

KISD update: According to spokeswoman Taina Canizales, Friday was already planned to be a student holiday for Killeen ISD. Staff will come in at 10:30 a.m. but students will stay home as originally planned.

McGregor ISD

Marlin ISD

Midway ISD

UMHB in-person classes canceled. All CRUflex classes throughout the day will meet only on Zoom at their regularly scheduled time. Instructors who are unable to hold class via Zoom will notify their students of alternate plans. Students who are unable to attend via Zoom are expected to view class videos as they are posted. Non-CRUflex designated classes will not meet on campus. An instructor will communicate further details for class participation. To determine if classes are CRUflex, click here.

Vanguard College Preparatory School

Axtell ISD will be closed

China Spring ISD is on a two hour delay

Corsicana ISD is on a two hour delay

Bremond ISD will have full remote learning

Bartlett ISD will have full remote learning

Harmony Public Schools - virtual learning only

All Priority Charter Schools campuses will be closed for on-campus instruction. Priority Charter School campuses will continue to provide remote instruction to all students.

Hubbard ISD will be on remote instruction

Memorial Christian Academy is holding a "Virtual learning" day.

Rapoport Academy will be holding all classes remotely

La Vega ISD will operate on a two-hour delay.

Belton ISD will close campuses and do virtual learning only.

Waco ISD will be delaying school operations 2 hours just as they did Thursday.

Evant ISD will have fully remote instruction Feb. 11-16

Gatesville ISD will have fully remote instruction

Grosebeck ISD will have fully remote instruction

Hamilton ISD will have fully remote instruction

Holland ISD will have fully remote instruction

Valley Mills ISD will be closed

Copperas Cove ISD will be closed

Cranfills Gap will be closed

Lorena ISD will be closed

Lampasas will be fully remote

Troy ISD will be closed

McLennan Community College will be closed, have online classes only

West ISD will be closed

Texas A&M Central Texas will have online classes only

Rogers ISD will be fully remote

Rosebud-Lott will be closed

Feb. 12

10 a.m.

The Killeen ISD girls basketball playoff games set for today have been rescheduled due to inclement weather and road conditions.

Here are the new dates and times for the games:

Ellison vs. Duncanville

Saturday, Feb. 13

2 p.m.

Cleburne High School

Saturday, Feb. 13 2 p.m. Cleburne High School Shoemaker vs DeSoto

Saturday, Feb. 13

2 p.m.

Corsicana High School

Saturday, Feb. 13 2 p.m. Corsicana High School Harker Heights @ Mansfield

Saturday, Feb. 13

2 p.m.

Waco Robinson High

8:15 a.m.

The Coryell County Courthouse will be opening later than usual today due to the winter weather. The courthouse is set to open at 11 a.m., according to the office of the county judge.

Residents are encouraged to use online resources to minimize traveling.

8:05 a.m.

The City of Woodway said its city officers and facilities will would open at 10 a.m. Friday due to the inclement weather.

7:40 a.m.

Killeen ISD said it has canceled today's Teacher Planning Day due to bad road conditions. The girls basketball playoff games set for today will now be rescheduled, according to the district. A new date has not yet been selected.

The district added that it will continue monitoring the weather over the weekend and communicate with district families on any developments.

7 a.m.

The Central Texas Food Bank canceled distributions Friday and over the weekend due to the continued bad weather and hazardous road conditions.

The cancelations include the mobile food pantries scheduled for:

Manor Senior High School

Waco, TX

Lexington, TX

Fredericksburg, TX

6:15 a.m.

The Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service for most of Central Texas expired minutes ago, but weather conditions remain below freezing now.

Friday Forecast

Thursday's winter storm exited stage right, but we have more chances of wintry precipitation this weekend and next week. Some areas of Central Texas will not get above freezing today, so icy patches will stick around.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to mid-30s today. Chilly north winds 10-20 mph will continue to produce wind chill values in the teens and 20s. Overall, most of us will stay dry today, but some patchy freezing drizzle/mist will be possible. Through this extended cold spell, it's a good time to check on friends, family, and the elderly to make sure they have adequate ways to stay warm.

Bitterly cold temperatures are still forecast to move in this weekend and linger into the first half of next week. We may fall below freezing late Saturday and not come back above freezing until Wednesday or Thursday of next week.