Hispanic Heritage Month | Latin American Heritage Parade held in Waco

It comes during Hispanic Heritage month

WACO, Texas — The annual Latin American Heritage Parade, the first parade since 2019 due to a COVID-19 cancellation in 2020 , was held in Waco on Sunday afternoon.

It was held at the grounds of the old Floyd Casey Stadium. Waco ISD school board member Jose Vidana was happy to be there with his family.

“Being born in Mexico and coming to America and staying in the community and something for the community to do and see, it’s just always been fun to do things like this," he said.

Serving on the school board, Vidana says it would be great to see more people step up in the community.

"Keep supporting and supporting the community and encourage more community to come and out and run for school board or just any kind of board and be supportive of the community that we stay in.”

Another leader present was Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian who was happy to be included in the event.

“I think its very important that we celebrate each other and so when I was invited to participate, I considered it an absolute honor," she said. "I think its important that we come together, learn each other's culture, celebrate each other's history, and just have a a great time.”