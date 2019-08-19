After seeing multiple ICE operations in Central Texas and hearing from concerned citizens, League of United Latin American Citizens representatives are working to help both citizens and non-citizens understand their rights when it comes to local law enforcement in Temple.

District 17 Director AnaLuisa Carrillo-Tapia and Deputy Director Rosa Hernandez met with the Temple Police department to address several concerns Monday. Hernandez told 6 News Sunday she especially wanted to know what the police are allowed to do when engaging citizens day to day.

“I had a person that was about three generations living here. She said she was followed for a mile and a half leaving the Temple Mall.” Hernandez said. “She was stopped and given a ticket for an illegal turn and then she was asked for her citizenship. You can’t do that!”

Carrillo-Tapia said it was also important to know what is available to undocumented immigrants who are victims of crimes.

RELATED: Former ICE officer talks immigrant rights after local ICE operations

“Something that could have been stopped, somebody being assaulted, ends up being a murder,” Carrillo-Tapia said. “Statistics show you have a crime that is committed and it just does nothing but escalate.”

After a meeting that lasted more than an hour, the Temple Police Department sent information to 6 News regarding their policy on immigration status.

Temple PD policy for asking about status during traffic stops

During a lawful detention, officers may inquire about the detainee’s immigration status. Officers should be mindful that if the detainee has provided adequate proof of residency, further inquiries about immigration status are not necessary. Lawful detention is a detention based upon reasonable suspicion that the detainee has committed, is committing, or is about to commit a criminal offense other than an immigration violation.

Officers shall not take the person into custody solely for an ICE detainer. An ICE agent must respond to the officer's location to take charge of the individual. If the person is not arrested for a separate criminal charge, the officer shall not transport the individual to any facility to wait for the arrival of an ICE agent.

Reasonable suspicion that a criminal immigration violation has occurred shall not be based on race, color, national origin, or any other generalization that would cast suspicion on or stigmatize any person, except to the extent permitted by the United States or Texas constitutions. Instead, the totality of circumstances shall be used to determine reasonable suspicion.

Factors that may be considered in determining reasonable suspicion that a criminal immigration violation has occurred may include, but are not limited to:

An admission that the person entered the United States illegally;

Reason to suspect that the person possesses immigration documentation that is forged, altered, or otherwise indicates that the person is not legally present in the United States;

While a lack of English proficiency may be considered, it should not be the sole factor in establishing reasonable suspicion. When practicable, reasonable effort should be made to accommodate persons with limited English proficiency, and

Other factors are based on training and experience.

Policy on undocumented individuals coming forward as crime victims

To encourage crime reporting and cooperation in the investigation of criminal activity, all individuals, regardless of their immigration status, must feel secure that contacting or being addressed by members of law enforcement will not automatically lead to immigration inquiry and/or deportation. While it may be necessary to determine the identity of a victim or witness, members shall treat all individuals equally and without regard to race, color, or national origin in any way that would violate the United States or Texas constitutions.

Members should not inquire into the nationality or immigration status of a victim or witness unless doing so is relevant to the investigation or to provide the victim or witness with information about visas for individuals providing assistance to law enforcement.

What other are reading right now on KCENTV.com:

Woman riding with Cedric Benson during deadly Austin motorcycle crash was recent UT graduate

Here are new laws going into effect in Texas September 1

‘There was no Houdini move to it:’ Former agent details how accused killer Cedric Marks escaped prison van