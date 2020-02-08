Law enforcement search for missing man at Stillhouse Hollow Lake

The man went underwater and did not resurface while riding an inner tube behind a boat.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A man is missing after not resurfacing at Stillhouse Hollow Lake in the area of Dana Peak Park, local officials say.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department was alerted that the man went underwater while riding an inner tube behind a boat and did not resurface.

The sheriff's department, along with Texas Parks and Wildlife searched the area where the man was last seen. He has not been found.

The agencies ceased searching for the night and said they will resume in the morning.