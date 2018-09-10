HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The case against a Bell County sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a Navy veteran during a traffic stop in Harker Heights was dismissed Tuesday.

Lyle Blanchard was shot to death on Aug. 30, 2016, after being pulled over by Bell County Sheriff's Deputy Shane Geers on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Dashcam video showed the officer following Blanchard on a dirt road before Blanchard pulled over. In the video, Blanchard is seen exiting his vehicle. He then appeared to reach into his pocket before Geers shot Blanchard multiple times, according to the video.

Geers and other officials attempted to give Blanchard medical assistance, but he died from his injuries.

Police confirmed Blanchard was unarmed.

The Blanchard family filed lawsuits against the officer.

In the most recent complaint, the Blanchards accused Geers of unconstitutional use of force, negligence in training and or supervision, and claims a Texas Ranger obtained a warrant under false pretenses to search Blanchard's house after he was dead. On Tuesday, the suit was dismissed.

The hearing took less than fifteen minutes, according to courthouse staff.

Blanchard's family attorney, Robert Ranco, said he could not say what the next step is for family or if there is a next step.

