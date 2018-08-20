WACO, TEXAS -- — The Leadership Waco Class XXXIV recently completed a group community service project for Mission Waco, giving two rooms at the Youth Center a floor-to-ceiling makeover.

Raven Alexander is 11-years-old, and she already knows what she wants out of life.

When I’m older, I want to work for NASA, or do something in space so I’m really excited about this," said Alexander.

She credits knowing her career goals so early to Mission Waco Youth program.

"I really like it here because you learn about Jesus a lot,” said Alexander. “It really teaches you a life lesson about how you should plan your life."

The Leadership Waco class wanted to give back to students like Raven, so they designed two rooms to be used as a gathering place and safe environment where students can learn be mentored.

“And that’s what we want to do for our students, provide that place where they are inspired to be better students and develop a better character, and to be better members of our community and society and be inspired to think beyond 11th and 12th grade,” said Mission Waco Executive Director John Calaway.

One of the rooms was turned into a homework room and computer lab, the other one is a robotic room. Mission Waco says the majority of these students come from struggling Waco ISD schools.

"We really want to come along side our schools and allow our kids to be better students in their schools through our after school program,” said Calaway.

Alexander says she's also been inspired to help students the same way Mission Waco helped her.

"It’s just something I want to do in life,” said Alexander. “Once I graduate high school I want to volunteer here."

On Tuesday around 45 teenagers will be using the rooms after school every day. They will also get a hot meal before heading home.

