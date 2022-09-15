The stars are bright! | Lee Lockwood Library and Museum will be hosting The Stars Over Texas Golden Oldies Edition event

Attention all music lovers the classics are back and the stars will be out at this Waco Library's special October event.

WACO, Texas — The videos above and below are previous segments on library stories.

Get ready for a night filled with classics and good music, Waco's Lee Lockwood Library and Museum will be hosting its Stars Over Texas Golden Oldies Edition event.

On Oct. 13, the library says it will include special guest performances from Texas musicians and acts, including Kenneth Elliot as Elvis Presley and a performance from the Stars Over Texas Jamboree Band.

The library, located at 2801 W. Waco Dr., says doors will open at 6 p.m. with a preshow at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets for the program are available in person during normal business hours and online at Eventbrite. Ticket prices for the first eight rows are $20. The last four rows and the balcony are $16. Please note, a small service fee is added to all tickets, as stated by the library.

