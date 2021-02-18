Left in the Dark | Many are still suffering through power outages, bitter cold

Along with the growing frustration, anger started to set in for many as they braced for another night of sub-freezing temperatures.

TEMPLE, Texas — The bitter cold temperatures and power outages in Central Texas continued Wednesday and frustrations mounted.

"We can't get no propane to try and light up a heater, it's just frustrating," said Joe Davis of Temple.

Along with the growing frustration, anger started to set in for many as they braced for another night of sub-freezing temperatures.

"There are people here that are literally freezing to death. It's not a joke, it's not," said Debby Penne, a resident of an apartment complex for seniors.

Nancy Corwin, 83, also lives at Country Lane Apartments and has been without heat since Sunday when the power went out and hasn't come back on.

"Sunday night, I sat here with three blankets over me to keep me warm," she said. "I wouldn't even stick my hand out from underneath because it was so cold."

Debbie Stephens, Nancy's daughter, said she is concerned for the safety of her mother and the residents who are without power. Some residents, she said, have power but the middle section of the complex does not.

"How many people in these other apartments that are older and disabled, how many of them may not make it? I mean, there could be people that are frozen already. It was zero yesterday," Stephens said.

A heartbreaking video from Tiny Hooves Animal Rescue posted to Tik Tok, showed the animals brought in from the bitter cold who struggled to get warm. Sadly, a miniature cow and two chickens froze to death. The well-being of some of them still unknown at this time.

As the temperatures plummet over the next two nights, the concern is on the rise for some residents who need electricity for medical reasons.

"My grandson, this affects his asthma. Without power he can't even do his breathing treatments," Vicki Davis said as she shivered in her parka jacket.

Her husband Joe, begs for relief.

"Just please get the power back on, I mean whatever they have to do," he said.'